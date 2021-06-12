Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

