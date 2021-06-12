Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded at TheStreet

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

