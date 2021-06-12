Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.89 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

