Sciencast Management LP Invests $539,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SIX opened at $43.27 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.