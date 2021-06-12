Sciencast Management LP Invests $653,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co increased its stake in PPL by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 16.9% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in PPL by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PPL by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 122,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

