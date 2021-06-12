Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,646 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 386.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 87,956 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Umpqua by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Umpqua by 8.9% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 372,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 72,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

