Sciencast Management LP Sells 3,092 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 56.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 339.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 33.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 55.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $205.67 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $425,040.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $4,455,847.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,355.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

