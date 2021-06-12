Sciencast Management LP Sells 68,864 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 68,864 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in LKQ by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 51.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

