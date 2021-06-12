Sciencast Management LP Takes $608,000 Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 21.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $157.34 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.71.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,141.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $321,275.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,511.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,992 shares of company stock worth $18,359,260 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

