Sciencast Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 46.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Open Text by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Open Text by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $49.73 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.75.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.