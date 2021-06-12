Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Financial Contrast

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of General Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of General Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and General Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Score Media and Gaming $15.42 million N/A -$28.22 million ($0.08) -268.88 General Dynamics $37.93 billion 1.43 $3.17 billion $11.00 17.41

General Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Score Media and Gaming. Score Media and Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and General Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Score Media and Gaming -280.86% -196.18% -72.36% General Dynamics 8.22% 21.27% 6.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Score Media and Gaming and General Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Score Media and Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 General Dynamics 3 3 8 0 2.36

Score Media and Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.50%. General Dynamics has a consensus target price of $189.71, indicating a potential downside of 0.93%. Given Score Media and Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Score Media and Gaming is more favorable than General Dynamics.

Summary

General Dynamics beats Score Media and Gaming on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc. operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews. The company also provides theScore Bet, a mobile sports betting platform that delivers various pre-game and in-game markets and betting options, lightning-fast scores, and in-game data comprising early cash-out, and easy and secure deposit and withdrawal options. In addition, it operates theScore.com, a web platform that provides sports news, scores, and video and editorial content written by original sports voices. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment delivers a family of Gulfstream aircraft and provides a range of services for Gulfstream aircraft and aircraft produced by other original equipment manufacturers. The Combat Systems segment offers combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions for the U.S. government and its allies around the world. The Information Technology segment provides technologies, products and services in support of thousands of programs for a wide range of military, federal civilian, state and local customers. The Marine Systems segment designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. The company was founded on February 21, 1952 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

