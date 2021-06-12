Scotiabank Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$25.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.22.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$25.75 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$13.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.