SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $280.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 73.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $69,892.10 and $280.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars.

