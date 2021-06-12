SEA (NYSE:SE) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $340.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous target price of $260.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s previous close.

SE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock opened at $277.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.19. The company has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SEA has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SEA will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after buying an additional 370,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SEA by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,970,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.