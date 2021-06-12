Searle & CO. Acquires Shares of 4,500 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. 2,735,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

