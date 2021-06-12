Searle & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Searle & CO. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.4% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after buying an additional 2,382,920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after buying an additional 1,986,792 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,517,000 after buying an additional 1,745,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $180,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.78. 1,835,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

