Searle & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Searle & CO. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 744,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 26,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,928,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840,129. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $237.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

