SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $18.97 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 1.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

