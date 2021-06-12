Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 717,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,464 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Farfetch worth $38,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

FTCH opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

