Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 452.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $30,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,115,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

HLT opened at $128.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.96. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

