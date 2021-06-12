Sei Investments Co. Sells 343,146 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343,146 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $36,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

Shares of VER stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

