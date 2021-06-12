Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,758 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $39,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $193.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

