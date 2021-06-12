Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.23

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 3874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Select Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,877.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,833. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.