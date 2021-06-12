Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain Sells 18,866 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $66,219.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,938,185.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mukul Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Mukul Jain sold 25,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $67,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

Senseonics stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.41. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

