SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. SGS has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.