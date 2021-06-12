Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (SCP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on August 30th

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Mark Fleming purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$248,000.00 ($177,142.86). Also, insider Anthony Mellowes sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.39 ($1.71), for a total value of A$835,450.00 ($596,750.00).

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

