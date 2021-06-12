Shore Capital Reiterates No Recommendation Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
NXR stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £265.31 million and a P/E ratio of 82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Norcros has a 52-week low of GBX 135.49 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.31).
About Norcros
