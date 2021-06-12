Shore Capital Reiterates No Recommendation Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

NXR stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £265.31 million and a P/E ratio of 82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Norcros has a 52-week low of GBX 135.49 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

