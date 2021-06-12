Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Increases By 1,400.0%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.39. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VLVLY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

