Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Rises By 440.6%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, an increase of 440.6% from the May 13th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Friday.

ADPPF stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Adler Group has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

