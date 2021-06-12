Short Interest in Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Drops By 65.2%

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Astika stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04. Astika has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
About Astika
