Short Interest in Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Drops By 65.2%

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Astika stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04. Astika has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About Astika

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

