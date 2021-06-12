Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Declines By 64.6%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the May 13th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEXAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $13.04 on Friday. Atos has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

