Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Increases By 200.0%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

C&C Group stock remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Friday. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93.

CCGGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

