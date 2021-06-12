Short Interest in CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Grows By 3,060.0%

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 3,060.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,876,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMGO opened at $0.01 on Friday. CMG Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

