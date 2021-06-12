Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Expands By 1,006.6%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 1,006.6% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 129,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

RQI opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

