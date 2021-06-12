Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Decreases By 72.7%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.55.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Commercial National Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.05%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

