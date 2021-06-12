Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Drops By 92.2%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ERMAY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. 6,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23. Eramet has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26.

Get Eramet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERMAY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Eramet from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eramet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Mining and Metals; and High Performance Alloys. The Mining and Metals division extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.