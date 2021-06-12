Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Decreases By 61.5%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

FNY stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $75.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24.

