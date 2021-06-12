Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Grows By 516.1%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 516.1% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS GRMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Goldrich Mining Company Profile

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

