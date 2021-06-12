Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Grows By 516.1%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 516.1% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS GRMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
Goldrich Mining Company Profile
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Goldrich Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldrich Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.