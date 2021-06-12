Short Interest in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Decreases By 87.7%

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the May 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 152,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 114,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

GPM stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.