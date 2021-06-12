Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Decreases By 87.9%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the May 13th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 140,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,139. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

