Short Interest in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Drops By 69.8%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the May 13th total of 158,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

InflaRx stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.36. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $132.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,093 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,900,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,021,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

