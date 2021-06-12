Short Interest in InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Grows By 400.0%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INPOY opened at $9.41 on Friday. InPost has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INPOY shares. Erste Group started coverage on InPost in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

InPost SA provides parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points. It also offers warehousing and fulfilment services to merchants. The company operates approximately 12,000 automated parcel machines in Poland and internationally. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in KrakÃ³w, Poland.

