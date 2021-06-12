Short Interest in International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Decreases By 74.2%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the May 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

International Zeolite stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,926. International Zeolite has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -0.03.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, and industrial applications; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties and supply of raw materials from third party suppliers.

