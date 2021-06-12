Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declines By 76.1%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the May 13th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SUSC stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.