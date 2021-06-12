Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Drops By 95.3%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the May 13th total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,904,000 after buying an additional 329,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 58,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 166,994 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 479,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 25,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMF stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

