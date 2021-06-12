Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Decreases By 90.0%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUKAY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

