Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Decreases By 66.7%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFCSF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Medical Facilities from $7.75 to $9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.97%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

