Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Drops By 90.9%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on NEXXY. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Nexi alerts:

NEXXY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687. Nexi has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.