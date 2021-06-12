Short Interest in NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Rises By 221.7%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,196,600 shares, a growth of 221.7% from the May 13th total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,196.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDRBF remained flat at $$10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804. NIBE Industrier AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDRBF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

