Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Increases By 1,855.6%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 1,855.6% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OFS Credit by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in OFS Credit by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in OFS Credit by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OCCI opened at $14.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

